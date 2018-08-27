KeyCorp Boosts Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target to $125.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.41.

Shares of LOW opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

