Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,730,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 19.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.1% in the second quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,277,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 178.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 618,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,293 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $45.65 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $851.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

