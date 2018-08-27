Keybank National Association OH Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 30.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 474,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 291,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 87,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

In other news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at $16,496,146.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

