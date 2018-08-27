Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $34,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,977 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $15,361,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 344.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 295,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 229,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,388,000 after purchasing an additional 207,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

