KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,402.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $282.70 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.60 and a 52-week high of $314.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

