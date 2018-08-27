Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 151.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 224,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 739.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,573,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $155,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $426,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

