JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Target Price to $30.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

NYSE:HEP opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

