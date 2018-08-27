JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,157,000 after buying an additional 530,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,771,000 after buying an additional 262,688 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,899,000 after buying an additional 49,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,709,000 after buying an additional 169,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

