Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 7,620 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,179,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 173,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

