Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barclays PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Barclays in a report released on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BCS opened at $9.58 on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,821,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,960,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,011,000 after buying an additional 719,751 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $34,522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $22,337,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 27.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,198,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 257,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

