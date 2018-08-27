Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Ross Stores stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 10.41%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,136,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,768,000 after buying an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

