Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Critical Analysis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PAHC) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.1% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $1.62 billion 6.25 $487.84 million $9.56 17.51 Phibro Animal Health $764.30 million 2.68 $64.61 million $1.51 33.61

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phibro Animal Health. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 4 17 0 2.81 Phibro Animal Health 2 1 1 0 1.75

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $190.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.63%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 24.20% 25.47% 13.30% Phibro Animal Health 7.24% 39.91% 10.24%

Dividends

Phibro Animal Health pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Phibro Animal Health pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Phibro Animal Health on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops Solriamfetol (JZP-110), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in phase II clinical trial for ES associated with Parkinson's disease; Vyxeos for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy. In addition, it evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy; and sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

