IWG (IWG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/9/2018 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 245 ($3.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 220 ($2.81). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – IWG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

8/6/2018 – IWG had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.64).

7/23/2018 – IWG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/6/2018 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 285 ($3.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.04) on Monday. Iwg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 392 ($5.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

