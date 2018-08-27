IWG (IWG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IWG (LON: IWG):
- 8/9/2018 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 245 ($3.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2018 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 220 ($2.81). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2018 – IWG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.
- 8/6/2018 – IWG had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.64).
- 7/23/2018 – IWG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/6/2018 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 285 ($3.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.04) on Monday. Iwg Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 392 ($5.01).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.
