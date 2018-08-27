iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 790.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 313,496 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,236,000. Afam Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 333,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57,535 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,614,000.

EWZ opened at $31.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

