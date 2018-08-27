ION Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00011359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $51,228.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005744 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002617 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,289,761 coins and its circulating supply is 21,389,761 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

