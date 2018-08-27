Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR: HHFA):

8/24/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €24.00 ($27.27) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €23.00 ($26.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €19.30 ($21.93) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €23.50 ($26.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €24.00 ($27.27) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €28.00 ($31.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Hamburger Hafen und Logistik was given a new €24.00 ($27.27) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €20.78 ($23.61) on Monday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG has a fifty-two week low of €16.55 ($18.81) and a fifty-two week high of €28.44 ($32.32).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.