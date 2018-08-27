Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2018 – Dun & Bradstreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation reported mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. The company continues to face intensifying competition. The company operates in a market that is highly fragmented and has low entry barriers. High debt level continues to bother D&B’s performance. Despite such headwinds, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Dun & Bradstreet continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. We believe that the company’s high-margin business model positions it for long-term growth. Acquisitions continue to play an important role in D&B’s growth. D&B’s innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players have helped D&B bring in more customers.”

8/10/2018 – Dun & Bradstreet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

8/9/2018 – Dun & Bradstreet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Dun & Bradstreet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2018 – Dun & Bradstreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “D&B continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. We believe that the company’s high-margin business model positions it for long-term growth. Acquisitions continue to play an important role in D&B’s growth. D&B’s innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players have helped D&B bring in more customers. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Further, Stiff competition and high debt level are other factors that continue to bother D&B’s performance.”

Shares of DNB opened at $142.67 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million. research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 148.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

