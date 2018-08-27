Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 162,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $182.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $141.06 and a twelve month high of $182.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

