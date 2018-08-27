Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25

Media headlines about Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco QQQ Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.9469903248293 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

QQQ stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,122,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,727,788. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $141.06 and a 52 week high of $182.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.3764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

