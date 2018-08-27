Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $216.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.66 and a 1-year high of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.49, for a total transaction of $1,548,734.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

