Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) will post $10.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $11.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $43.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.60 million to $43.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $56.60 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:INSP opened at $52.96 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,185,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,661,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,010,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,710,000.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

