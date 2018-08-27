Insider Selling: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,638 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,027,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 798,617 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 712,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 564,509 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,526.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 437,300 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.