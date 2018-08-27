Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,338 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Kathleen Willard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, August 15th, Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $968,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.