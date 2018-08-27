Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (CHE) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $320.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $186.09 and a 12 month high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 28,358.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chemed by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

