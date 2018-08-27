Insider Buying: Titan Mining Corp (TI) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) insider Jerold Annett bought 250,000 shares of Titan Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$312,500.00.

Shares of TI opened at C$1.38 on Monday. Titan Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C($1.17) million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Titan Mining in a report on Monday, May 28th.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.