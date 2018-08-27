Insider Buying: Sky Plc (SKY) Insider Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £752.64 ($962.09).

LON:SKY opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($19.70) on Monday. Sky Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.61).

SKY (LON:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 65.10 ($0.83) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). SKY had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 7.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price target on SKY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SKY from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,250 ($15.98) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SKY from GBX 1,160 ($14.83) to GBX 1,600 ($20.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,350.40 ($17.26).

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

