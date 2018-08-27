Insider Buying: Sky Plc (SKY) Insider Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty purchased 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £752.64 ($962.09).
LON:SKY opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($19.70) on Monday. Sky Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.61).
SKY (LON:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 65.10 ($0.83) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). SKY had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 7.96%.
About SKY
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
