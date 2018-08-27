Inogen Inc (INGN) Position Lifted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Inogen makes up 1.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Inogen worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Inogen to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inogen from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $2,400,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $96,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,359.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,074 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $246.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

