Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 961.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,735.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Ingevity by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.