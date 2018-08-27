Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.77. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE IR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,021 shares of company stock worth $3,525,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,406,000 after purchasing an additional 954,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,194,000 after purchasing an additional 876,468 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

