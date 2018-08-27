ILG Inc (ILG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) to announce sales of $473.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ILG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.00 million and the lowest is $467.00 million. ILG posted sales of $450.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ILG will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ILG.

Get ILG alerts:

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on ILG. BidaskClub raised shares of ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ILG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ILG by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILG stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. ILG has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ILG (ILG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ILG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ILG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.