Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,943,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,281,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,438,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.