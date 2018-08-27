iAnthus Capital (IAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of iAnthus Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

