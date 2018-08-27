Hyatt Hotels (H) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 49.0506340497886 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $77.44 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $357,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

