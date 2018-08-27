HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCM. MED initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a positive rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 0.12. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,972,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,177 shares during the period. Karst Peak Capital Ltd grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd now owns 2,005,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,281,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 332,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

