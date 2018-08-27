Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $48.45 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $709,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 265.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 230,019 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,595,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after buying an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

