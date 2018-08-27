Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,498,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,692,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 470,811 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,210,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,908 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 637,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,959,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

