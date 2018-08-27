Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Larry E. Bodner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $330,589.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 159,455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

