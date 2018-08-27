Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY) Short Interest Update

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,571,725 shares, an increase of 1,150.8% from the July 31st total of 445,440 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,233,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $3,361,000.

Get Helios and Matheson Analytics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMNY. UBS Group lowered shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

HMNY stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $9,715.00.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company's services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.