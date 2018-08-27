HealthStream (HSTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 343,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 379.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 242,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 112,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 847.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.