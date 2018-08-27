Head-To-Head Review: USA Compression Partners (USAC) versus EQT GP (EQGP)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: EQGP) and EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

This table compares USA Compression Partners and EQT GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $280.22 million 5.70 $11.44 million $0.16 110.94 EQT GP $834.10 million 7.95 $261.99 million $0.98 22.37

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than USA Compression Partners. EQT GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of EQT GP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for USA Compression Partners and EQT GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 EQT GP 0 9 5 0 2.36

USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. EQT GP has a consensus target price of $28.15, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Given EQT GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT GP is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. USA Compression Partners pays out 1,312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and EQT GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners -0.72% 2.24% 0.84% EQT GP 33.16% 12.65% 6.88%

Risk & Volatility

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT GP has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT GP beats USA Compression Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQT GP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQT GP Holdings, LP is a subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.