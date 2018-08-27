Head to Head Review: FGL (FG) versus AEGON (AEG)

FGL (NYSE: AEG) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FGL and AEGON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 3 0 2.50 AEGON 2 2 1 0 1.80

FGL presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. AEGON has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 22.95%. Given FGL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than AEGON.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of AEGON shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGL and AEGON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $1.72 billion 1.11 $41.00 million N/A N/A AEGON $37.24 billion 0.33 $2.79 billion $0.84 7.11

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than FGL.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL N/A 9.64% 0.53% AEGON 7.24% 6.59% 0.40%

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. FGL does not pay a dividend. AEGON pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

FGL beats AEGON on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection, as well as financing and reinsurance services. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Asia. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

