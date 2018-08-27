Head to Head Analysis: Pyxis Tankers (PXS) versus Diana Containerships (DCIX)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: DCIX) and Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Diana Containerships shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Diana Containerships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $29.83 million 0.56 -$5.24 million ($0.28) -2.88 Diana Containerships $23.81 million 0.40 $3.81 million N/A N/A

Diana Containerships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Diana Containerships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.44%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Diana Containerships.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Diana Containerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -12.58% -13.10% -5.04% Diana Containerships -248.50% -38.76% -23.28%

Risk & Volatility

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Diana Containerships on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships. Diana Containerships Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

