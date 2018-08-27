Head to Head Analysis: IRIDEX (IRIX) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IRIDEX and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

IRIDEX presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.39%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 241.09%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -36.98% -51.61% -38.41% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -78.97% -51.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRIDEX and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $41.59 million 2.36 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -7.59 Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 31.75 -$15.66 million ($1.35) -1.59

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

