HC Wainwright Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We continue to expect voxelotor in conjunction with HU to become the standard-of-care, especially in younger patients, which could make these patients asymptomatic much like SCD-trait subjects. Our Buy rating and price target of $125 are based on a DCF analysis, derived using a beta of 1.40, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 9.9%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2024. We estimate approximately 70K patients in U.S., 42K patients in the $$60K (increased from $75K and $50K) U.S.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,979.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,839,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $2,128,844. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $170,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $210,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.