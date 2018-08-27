HC Wainwright Boosts Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Price Target to $37.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of KALA opened at $12.83 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $315.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $489,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

