HC Wainwright Analysts Give Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) a $9.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our therapeutic models are patient-based and reflect our assumptions for the market size and share penetration rates and pricing. We use this to determine the future revenue streams. These metrics then flow into our valuation model.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 361,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 129,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

