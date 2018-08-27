Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,283. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

