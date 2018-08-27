Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 4,405 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,552,000 after buying an additional 5,880,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,999,000 after buying an additional 957,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,298,000 after buying an additional 597,089 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,918,000 after buying an additional 238,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,829,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.