Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up 3.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $46,176,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after buying an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,565,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,810,000 after buying an additional 1,096,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

