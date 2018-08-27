Hammerson (HMSO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has GBX 540 ($6.90) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 550 ($7.03).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hammerson to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 565 ($7.22) in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 570 ($7.29) to GBX 540 ($6.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 562.42 ($7.19).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 483.20 ($6.18) on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 430.40 ($5.50) and a one year high of £523.38 ($669.03).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

In other Hammerson news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.07), for a total transaction of £245,924.63 ($314,361.03).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.